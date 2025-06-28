Boeing Dreamliner Aircraft Collides with Airbus While Taxiing for Take-Off at Vietnam's International Airport | WATCH

A minor collision took place between two Vietnam Airlines aircraft at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport on Thursday afternoon, leading to damage on both planes but no injuries reported.

The incident happened around 2:23 PM on June 27 when a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, operating flight VN7205 from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City, scraped the tail of an Airbus A321, which was preparing to take off as flight VN1804 to Dien Bien.

Wing of One Aircraft Hits the Tail of Another

According to officials, the Boeing 787 was taxiing from its parking stand when its right wing accidentally struck the vertical stabiliser (tail fin) of the Airbus A321, which was holding on a nearby taxiway.

Initial reports say the Airbus may not have stopped exactly at its designated point, which caused the misalignment leading to the collision.

Weather was Clear, Both Aircraft Damaged

The incident occurred in clear weather conditions with good visibility. While the Boeing’s right wingtip was damaged, the Airbus’ tail fin also sustained visible impact. Some debris from both aircraft was found on the taxiway.

After the incident, the affected planes were moved to different parking stands. Authorities carried out emergency checks, cleaned the area, and cleared the blocked taxiways to resume normal operations.