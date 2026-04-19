'Bold, Loyal...': Amid Ceasefire With Lebanon, Trump Calls Israel 'Great Ally' That 'Knows How to Win'

Washington: In a significant show of diplomatic support, US President Donald Trump has issued a robust endorsement of Israel, characterising the nation as a premier strategic partner during periods of heightened regional instability.

In a recent statement shared via Truth Social, the Republican leader asserted that the Middle Eastern nation has "proven to be a GREAT Ally of the United States of America." Elaborating on the specific attributes of the partnership, he lauded the country as being “courageous, bold, loyal, and smart.”

The President further suggested that Israel's military and strategic resolve sets it apart from other global actors. He maintained that the nation, "unlike others that have shown their true colors in a moment of conflict and stress," demonstrates a formidable combat spirit and “knows how to WIN.”

These declarations arrive against a backdrop of intensifying friction involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. The regional landscape remains fraught with complexities, particularly concerning negotiations over ceasefire protocols and the security of maritime operations within the “Strait of Hormuz.”

Advertisement

While the communication stopped short of identifying specific nations, it appeared to establish a clear distinction between Israeli steadfastness and the perceived wavering of other international partners. Trump specifically alluded to certain allies who, in his assessment, have "shown their true colors" during the recent period of geopolitical pressure.

The situation has been further complicated by a dramatic move from Tehran. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has announced the closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, citing the United States' decision to uphold a blockade of Iranian ports in what Tehran claims is a direct "violation of the conditions of the ongoing ceasefire," as reported by Iranian state media outlet Press TV.

Advertisement

In a formal communication issued on Saturday, the IRGC Navy clarified that, following the initial ceasefire declaration, the Islamic Republic had opted to permit the passage of non-military ships through the vital waterway via a "specific corridor designated by Tehran." However, this policy has been abruptly rescinded due to perceived American aggression.

"Due to the violation of the ceasefire conditions, and as the American adversary has not lifted the naval blockade on Iranian vessels and ports, the Strait of Hormuz has been closed as of this evening until this blockade is removed," the Corps stated. Press TV noted that the move marks a significant escalation in the maritime standoff between the two nations.

Following this closure, the IRGC issued a stern directive to all maritime traffic in the region. The naval force warned that no ship should attempt to leave its "anchorage in the Persian Gulf or the Sea of Oman" to navigate towards the waterway.

The IRGC further cautioned that any such maritime activity would be viewed as "cooperation with the enemy, and the violating vessel will be targeted," according to the statement. Press TV highlighted that this warning places international shipping on high alert as the IRGC asserts total control over the region's primary energy transit route.

Reiterating its command over the area, the statement insisted that the IRGC's Navy is the "only official authority" regarding the management and regulations of the waterway. Press TV reported that the Iranian military also dismissed recent rhetoric from Washington, declaring that “statements made by the terrorist US president regarding the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf have no validity.”

The strategic importance of the "Strait of Hormuz" remains a focal point of international concern, as it serves as one of the most vital conduits for the global oil trade. Any operational interference within this waterway carries instant consequences for international energy distribution and the stability of maritime logistics.

In a separate development regarding regional stability, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem has detailed the specific conditions necessary to maintain the current "10-day ceasefire" with Israel. In an interview with Al Jazeera, Qassem asserted that the cessation of hostilities is dependent on mutual compliance, demanding an absolute end to all aerial, terrestrial, and maritime "aggression" directed at Lebanon.

Outlining the roadmap for a lasting peace, the Hezbollah chief told Al Jazeera that the subsequent period must involve a total Israeli pullout from Lebanese lands. This would be followed by a comprehensive process, including the "release of prisoners" and the facilitated homecoming of citizens who were “displaced from border areas.”