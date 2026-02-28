Bolivian Air Force Plane Crashes On Busy El Alto Road, Multiple Fatalities Reported | VIDEO

El Alto: A Bolivian Air Force aircraft crashed on Saturday on a busy road, reportedly claiming multiple lives. According to information, the deadly accident occurred in Bolivia's El Alto when a Bolivian Air Force Hercules C-130 aircraft crashed onto a busy road. The plane, which was reportedly carrying a large amount of cash, veered off the runway at El Alto International Airport and collided with several vehicles on Costanera Avenue.

The foreign media reports suggested that the firefighters, local police, and the Bolivian Air Force personnel rushed to the site and initiated a rescue operation. The officials stated that debris from the aircraft was found scattered in a wide area at the crash site. Shockingly, the people present at the spot immediately rushed to the crashed plane in an attempt to collect banknotes that had spilled from the wreckage.

The local administration had to reportedly use water hoses to disperse the crowd and facilitate rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, the El Alto International Airport, one of the world's highest commercial and military airfields, was temporarily closed following the incident. The Bolivian Air Force has yet to release an official statement confirming the number of casualties or the cause of the crash.

The local media reports suggested that the plane was transporting new banknotes to the interior of the country when the accident occurred.

Further details regarding the aircraft crash in Bolivia are awaited.