Bomb Blast Rocks Central Athens Outside Greece’s Railway Company Hellenic Train Offices

Policemen close the road after a suspected bomb explosion outside of the Hellenic Train offices the company that runs Greece's railway. | Image: AP

Athens: A bomb blast rocked central Athens on Friday following a loud explosion outside Greece’s main railway company, Hellenic Trains. According to preliminary information, no injuries have been reported in the incident.

A local newspaper and news website received a bomb threat call shortly before the explosion in central Athens. According to the local media, the anonymous caller informed the news outlet that a bomb had been planted outside Greece's railway company, Hellenic Train, and warned that the explosion would occur within the next 40 minutes.

Following the information, an alert police force rushed to the site and cordoned off the area.

Residents were warned not to venture near the threatened site and were advised to stay away from the building. The central region of Athens, known for its popular restaurants and bars, was heavily affected.

Police reported that a bag containing an explosive device was discovered near the Hellenic Train building on Syngrou Avenue.

Blast amid widespread public agitation on 2023 train accident

Policemen close the road after a suspected bomb explosion rocks Athens outside of Hellenic Train offices, the company that runs Greece's railway | Source: AP

Authorities believe that the blast occurred amid widespread public frustration over the 2023 major train accident that resulted in 57 fatalities and numerous injuries.

In 2023, Greece witnessed a devastating train disaster when a passenger and freight train collided after being mistakenly directed onto the same track while traveling in opposite directions.

The collision, one of Greece’s most tragic train accidents, occurred on February 28, 2023, in the Tempe region of northern Greece.

Public agitation and protests have intensified in recent weeks, coinciding with the second anniversary of the train disaster.