Bondi Beach Attack: Sydney Shooters Spent Month in Overseas 'Training Ground For Terrorism' Before Strike, Say Sources

The terrorists allegedly responsible for the Bondi Beach attack spent a month in the Philippines prior to the shooting, according to sources.

The reason why Sajid Akram, 50, and his son Naveed Akram, 24, were together in Asia, and their specific movements while there, are now top priorities for authorities.

The father and son traveled together, without other family members, to a nation described as a "known training ground for terrorism."

“The Philippines is known as a training ground for terrorism, but just how entrenched these two are is yet to be seen,” a police source told Australian media.

Advertisement

Early indications suggest the Akrams "self-radicalized," according to police sources, but investigations are ongoing into the possibility of overseas influences.

“It’s a very delicate time in the investigation; it’s a moving beast, but this is certainly a crucial piece of information,” the source added.

Advertisement

The Philippines currently ranks as the 20th most dangerous nation on the Global Terrorism Index.

The discovery of Islamic State flags in a suspect's vehicle has led investigators to believe the Sydney terrorist attack was ISIS-inspired. Further inquiries have also established significant links to Pakistan involving the gunmen. Investigation is going on to unravel further details.

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday said tougher gun laws would be taken up at a National Cabinet meeting, signalling a possible tightening of Australia's already strict firearms rules after the deadly antisemitic terror attack at Sydney's Bondi Beach.

Speaking to the media ahead of the meeting scheduled for 4:00 pm local time, Albanese said stricter gun controls, including limits on the number of firearms licensed to individuals and periodic reviews of licences, would be placed on the agenda.

"This afternoon, at four o'clock, I will put on the agenda of the national cabinet tougher gun laws, including limits on the number of guns that can be used or licensed by individuals, a review of licences over a period of time," he said.

Stressing the need for continuous oversight, the prime minister added, "People's circumstances change. People can be radicalised over a period of time. Licences should not be in perpetuity."

Albanese said the federal government would present a proposal aimed at strengthening monitoring mechanisms. "The Australian government will take to national Cabinet this afternoon a proposal to empower agencies to examine what can be done in this area," he said.

Later in the day, Albanese convened the National Cabinet in response to what he described as an act of terror and antisemitism in Bondi.

In a post on X, he said, "Today I convened National Cabinet to respond to the act of terror and antisemitism in Bondi last night. We stand with Jewish Australians and we stand against hatred and violence. Australia is stronger than those who try to divide us and we will come through this together."

The attack targeted members of the Jewish community gathered to mark Hanukkah celebrations at Bondi Beach,as per CNN.

Authorities have declared the incident a terrorist attack. According to the latest update from New South Wales Health, 27 people remain hospitalised across Sydney after being injured in the mass shooting, CNN reported.

Investigators have said the attack was carried out by a father-son duo. Police shot and killed the father at the scene, while the 24-year-old son is undergoing treatment in hospital.

Officials said the son, who was born in Australia, had previously been assessed by the country's domestic intelligence agency, ASIO, which had found no indication at the time that he posed a threat of engaging in violence. The father, who arrived in Australia in 1998, held a recreational hunting licence and was a member of a gun club, CNN reported.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns has vowed an "overwhelming" response to the attack, as security remains heightened nationwide.

Australia already enforces some of the toughest gun laws in the world, introduced nearly three decades ago after a mass shooting in Tasmania killed 35 people. That tragedy prompted sweeping reforms within weeks, sharply restricting gun ownership and introducing strict licensing rules, reported ANI.