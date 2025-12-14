Updated 14 December 2025 at 17:10 IST
Unarmed Bystander Disarms Gunman During Bondi Beach Terror Attack | WATCH
In a heroic act during the Bondi Beach shooting, an unarmed man tackled and disarmed the shooter amid panic at a Hanukkah event. The dramatic moment was caught on camera and has since gone viral, earning global praise for his bravery.
Bondi Beach Shooting: A dramatic video circulating online shows a man single-handedly tackling and disarming a shooter as panic broke out after gunmen opened fire during a Jewish holiday event at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday.
The incident occurred during a Hanukkah event, where an unarmed man stepped in amid chaos and confronted one of the attackers. The courageous act was captured on camera and has since gone viral, drawing widespread praise for his bravery.
In the video, the man was seen taking cover behind parked cars before successfully disarming one of the shooters. He then points the seized weapon at the attacker, who was seen backing away.
Australia's Bondi Beach Terrorist Attack
In a tragic incident, at least twelve people were killed and around twenty-six others injured, including two policemen, when gunmen opened fire during a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday. Australian authorities have confirmed that one of the suspected attackers, identified as 24-year-old Naveed Akram, is among the deceased.
Police have declared the shooting a terrorist attack, saying the mass shooting aimed to target the Jewish population of Australia. Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the incident "shocking and distressing", adding that "emergency responders are on the ground and working to save lives".
