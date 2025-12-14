Unarmed Bystander Disarms Gunman During Bondi Beach Terror Attack | WATCH

Bondi Beach Shooting: A dramatic video circulating online shows a man single-handedly tackling and disarming a shooter as panic broke out after gunmen opened fire during a Jewish holiday event at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday.

The incident occurred during a Hanukkah event, where an unarmed man stepped in amid chaos and confronted one of the attackers. The courageous act was captured on camera and has since gone viral, drawing widespread praise for his bravery.

In the video, the man was seen taking cover behind parked cars before successfully disarming one of the shooters. He then points the seized weapon at the attacker, who was seen backing away.

Watch The Video Here:

Australia's Bondi Beach Terrorist Attack

In a tragic incident, at least twelve people were killed and around twenty-six others injured, including two policemen, when gunmen opened fire during a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday. Australian authorities have confirmed that one of the suspected attackers, identified as 24-year-old Naveed Akram, is among the deceased.

