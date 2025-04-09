Boys Will Be Boys: White House On Elon Musk And Donald Trump's Trade Advisor Navarro Public Spat Over Tesla

Washington: White House Press Secretary Karoline Claire Leavitt on Tuesday used ‘boys will be boys’ analogy to refer to the ongoing public spat between DOGE head and Donald Trump 's close aide Elon Musk and White House trade advisor Peter Navarro. Elon Musk took up a fight with Donald Trump's trade advisor Navarro and called him a ‘moron’ after the former’s remarks on his Electric Vehicle firm Tesla.

"They are 2 individuals having different views on trade and tariffs. Boys will be boys and we'll let their public sparring continue. Everyone should be proud that we are the most transparent administration in the history," Karoline Claire Leavitt said.

Elon Musk called Peter Navarro a ‘dumber than a sack of bricks’ in a post on X, formerly Twitter, after he referred Tesla as a car assembler rather than a manufacture during a recent interview.

Navarro’s Tesla being a car assembler remark was aimed at EV firm’s dependence on foreign-made parts.

Trump’s trade advisor made these statements while he was asked about President’s tariff policy, not welcomed at all by America's trading partners and has led to a bloodbath at the Wall Street, when he added that they wanted to see all these parts being made in United States.