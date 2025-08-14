Brazil Fights Back US Tariffs: President Lula Unveils $5.5 Billion Lifeline To Support Exporters

Sao Paulo: The Brazilian government, under President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in a bold move to counter the 50% US tariff imposed by President Donald Trump on several Brazilian products, has unveiled a strategic plan to support local exporters. The initiative, dubbed ‘Sovereign Brazil’, included a credit lifeline of 30 billion reais ($5.5 billion) and other measures to mitigate the impact of the US tariffs.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva described the plan as a first step to help local exporters, asserting that Brazil will not be intimidated by the US tariffs. "We cannot be scared, nervous and anxious when there is a crisis. A crisis is for us to create new things," Lula said, stressing on his country's determination to find new markets and opportunities to counter Trump's tariff threats.

Brazilian Government To Incentivise Public Purchases

Reports suggested that the Brazilian government's plan included a range of measures, such as postponing tax charges for companies affected by US tariffs, providing 5 billion reais ($930,000) in tax credits to small and medium-sized companies until the end of 2026, and expanding access to insurance against cancelled orders. The government will also incentivise public purchases of items that could not be exported to the US and grant a one-year extension of tax credits for companies that import items to produce goods for exportation.

President Lula, while unveiling the plan, criticised the US for trying to create an image of Brazil as a "devil" to justify the tariffs, saying, "Our American friends, every time they decide to fight with someone, they try to create an image of a devil against the people they want to fight with." He also pointed out that Brazil's judiciary is independent and that the executive branch has no control over Supreme Court justices in response to Trump's remarks over the legal action taken against former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Notably, the US tariffs have been imposed on Brazilian goods due to Donald Trump's concerns about the country's judicial situation, particularly the case of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is currently under house arrest. Bolsonaro's allies have claimed that the prosecution is part of a deliberate breakdown in the rule of law, but Lula dismissed these claims, saying that Brazil's judiciary is independent and impartial.

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said that Brazil is being sanctioned for being more democratic than its aggressor. He also underlined the country's commitment to democracy and the rule of law. For now, Brazil will not use its reciprocity law to impose higher tariffs on American imports, preferring to focus on negotiations rather than conflict.