Brazil Hot-Air Balloon Crashes, Turns Into Fireball As It Falls: 8 Dead, Several Injured | Watch

Santa Catarina: A terrifying hot-air balloon crash in Brazil's southern region of Santa Catarina has claimed the lives of at least eight people. The incident occurred on a Saturday morning, and the local media reports citing authorities have confirmed that 21 people were on board the balloon, including the pilot. As per the latest reports, around 13 people survived the crash and were rushed to hospitals for treatment.

A harrowing video of the incident has gone viral on social media, capturing the terrifying moment when the hot air balloon suddenly burst into flames and plummeted to the ground, triggering chaos in the region.

As per reports, the hot-air balloon turned into a fireball in the sky before deflating and falling to the ground, as seen in shocking footage uploaded to social media. The crash has shocked the people, with many expressing their condolences to the families of the victims.

Local governor Jorginho Mello took to social media to express his shock and sadness over the incident. "We are all shocked by the accident involving a balloon in Praia Grande, this Saturday morning," he said. "Our rescue team is already on site. So far, we have confirmed eight deaths and two survivors," the governor added.

The rescue team worked continuously to provide assistance to the survivors and identify the victims.

Popular Destination For Hot-Air Ballooning

Brazil’s Praia Grande is a popular destination for hot-air ballooning, especially during the June festivities that celebrate Catholic saints such as Saint John. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of hot-air ballooning in the region.