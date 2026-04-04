Brazil Plane Crash: 4 Killed As Aircraft Crashes Into Restaurant In Capao Da Canoa, Triggers Massive Fireball | VIDEO

Sao Paulo: A horrific plane crash occurred in Capao da Canoa, a coastal town in Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state, claiming the lives of at least 4 people. The shocking incident, which occurred on Friday morning, involved the Piper Malibu aircraft, carrying 6 passengers, that crashed into the Dom Inacio restaurant, causing a massive fireball that narrowly missed pedestrians and cyclists.

Terrifying videos have emerged capturing the deadly crash, triggering a panic-like situation at the site. One of the videos captured the exact moment the plane crashed into the restaurant, triggering a massive fireball. The video also captured a thick plume of smoke emanating from the crash site.

According to reports, the incident happened at around 10.30 am local time, shortly after the plane took off from Capao da Canoa Airport bound for Sao Paulo. The aircraft lost altitude and collided with a pole near the end of the runway before crashing into the restaurant, which was closed at the time.

The emergency services responded quickly, evacuating neighbouring residences and isolating the area. The Civil Defense of Rio Grande do Sul confirmed that all four passengers on board were killed, and the victims have been identified as businesspeople Deborah Belanda Ortolani and Luis Antonio Ortolani, and pilots Nelio Maria Batista Pessanha and Renan Eduardo Saes.

Advertisement

The officials stated that the investigation into the crash is ongoing, with teams examining the wreckage and recording the statements of the eyewitnesses. The aircraft's owner, Jetspeed Holding Ltda, has not yet released a statement. The Brazilian authorities have launched a probe into the incident, and the General Institute of Forensics is working to determine the cause of the crash.

The aviation news outlet Aeroin posted footage on X showing the plane flying low before crashing into the restaurant. The video captured the moment of impact, with a huge fireball erupting and debris scattering everywhere.

Advertisement

Rio Grande do Sul state governor Eduardo Leite expressed his condolences on Instagram, stating, "The accident area has already been evacuated by Civil Defense, preserving the surrounding residents, and remains under control with the action of the Military Fire Department and the Military Brigade."

He added, "I would like to express my solidarity with the families of the victims and the community of Capao da Canoa in the face of this sad event".