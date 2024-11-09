Published 07:18 IST, November 9th 2024
Brazil Shooting: 1 Killed, 3 Wounded After Gunmen Open Fire at Sao Paulo Airport
Brazilian police said that unidentified gunmen opened fire at Sao Paulo's International Airport in Guarulhos, killing one person and injuring three others
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Brazilian police said that unidentified gunmen opened fire at Sao Paulo's International Airport in Guarulhos, killing one person and injuring three others | Image: AP
