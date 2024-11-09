sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India-Canada Row | J&K Terror Attack | Middle East Conflict | Elon Musk | US Elections |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Brazil Shooting: 1 Killed, 3 Wounded After Gunmen Open Fire at Sao Paulo Airport

Published 07:18 IST, November 9th 2024

Brazil Shooting: 1 Killed, 3 Wounded After Gunmen Open Fire at Sao Paulo Airport

Brazilian police said that unidentified gunmen opened fire at Sao Paulo's International Airport in Guarulhos, killing one person and injuring three others

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Brazilian police said that unidentified gunmen opened fire at Sao Paulo's International Airport in Guarulhos, killing one person and injuring three others
Brazilian police said that unidentified gunmen opened fire at Sao Paulo's International Airport in Guarulhos, killing one person and injuring three others | Image: AP
Advertisement

Loading...

07:18 IST, November 9th 2024