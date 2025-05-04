Rio De Janeiro: In a shocking revelation, the Brazilian police have disclosed that they foiled an alleged plot to detonate a bomb at Lady Gaga's historic free concert in Rio de Janeiro, which drew a staggering 2.1 million fans to Copacabana Beach on Saturday. The plot, allegedly planned by a group spreading hate speech and the radicalisation of teenagers against the LGBTQ community, was disrupted by Rio de Janeiro's state police, working in collaboration with the Justice Ministry.

According to the police, the group had been recruiting participants, including minors, to carry out coordinated attacks using improvised explosives and Molotov cocktails. The recruiters identified themselves as members of Lady Gaga's global fan base, known as the 'Little Monsters'. However, their intentions were far from fandom, as they sought to spread violence and chaos at the concert.

Police Begins Investigation

The police investigation revealed that the group had been using social media to recruit teenagers and lure them into networks with violent and self-destructive content. Members of the group falsely presented themselves online as ‘Little Monsters’, Lady Gaga's nickname for her fans, in order to reach their target audience.

After the revelation, the police initiated a probe based on the information and worked continuously to identify the suspects and gather evidence, while ultimately led to the arrest of two suspects in connection with the planned attack.

The alleged leader of the group was arrested on illegal weapons possession charges in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul. A teenager was also arrested on child pornography charges in Rio. The law enforcement agencies carried out raids on the locations of 15 suspects across several states in Brazil, confiscating phones and other electronic devices.

A senior official stated that the police operation was carried out quietly on Saturday, avoiding panic or distortion of information among the population.

Lady Gaga's Concert Scripts History

As per reports, despite the alleged plot, Lady Gaga's concert went ahead as planned, with the pop star delivering a thrilling performance to the massive crowd. The event was the biggest show of Lady Gaga's career, and it was clear that the vast majority of attendees were there to enjoy the music, not to cause harm. The police operation ensured that the concert was not disrupted, and there was no impact on those attending the event.

The Brazilian authorities have taken a strong stance against the suspects, and the investigation is ongoing. The police are working to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice and that the public is protected from harm.

The Justice Ministry has condemned the group's actions, stating that they will not tolerate any form of violence or hate speech.