BREAKING: 1 Dead In Plane Crash In US’ Arizona

Arizona: A plane has crashed at Marana Regional Airport in Pima County, Arizona which left at least one person dead, an official confirmed.

Massive smoke plumes were visible at the crash site as emergency teams rushed to investigate.

The Marana Police Department later confirmed that at least one person died in an "aircraft collision."

Police offical said, “The Marana Police Department is currently on-scene at the Marana Regional Airport located at 11700 W. Avra Valley Rd. in reference to an aircraft collision.”

"There has been at least 1 confirmed deceased individual. Details are limited at this time. Media staging will be in the large dirt parking lot outside of the Marana Regional Airport. FAA and NTSB will be responding." official added.

