BREAKING: 15-Year-Old Goes on Stabbing Spree in France; One Dead, Three Injured

The incident took place during the lunch break at Notre-Dame-de-Toutes-Aides High School,

New Delhi: A 15-year-old student at a private high school in Nantes, located on France’s Atlantic coast, stabbed four fellow students on Thursday, resulting in one death and three injuries.

The incident took place during the lunch break at Notre-Dame-de-Toutes-Aides High School, part of a larger educational complex that also includes a primary and middle school.

The assailant was quickly subdued by teachers and later apprehended by police, according to a national police official.

While the motive behind the attack remains unclear, authorities have ruled out any immediate indications of terrorism.

Police officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with protocol, confirmed that the attacker used a knife in the assault.

Such fatal school attacks are rare in France, and the incident has sent shockwaves across the nation.

Education Minister Elisabeth Borne announced on social media platform X that she would be travelling to Nantes along with Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau to express solidarity with the victims, their families, and the school community.

Images from the scene showed heavy police presence and armed military forces securing the school perimeter as investigations continued.