2 US Fighter Jets Collide Mid-Air During Mountain Home Air Show In Idaho, Moment Captured On Camera | VIDEO

Idaho: Two US Navy EA-18G Growler fighter jets collided mid-air on Sunday during the Gunfighter Skies Air Show at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho, triggering the security forces to impose an immediate lockdown of the installation. The terrifying collision incident occurred at around 12.30 pm local time, sending plumes of thick black smoke billowing into the sky as emergency teams rushed to the site.

According to reports, all 4 pilots and co-pilots aboard the fighter jets managed to eject before the aircraft broke apart, parachuting safely to the ground just over two miles outside the base perimeter. The dramatic moment was captured in videos circulating online, which showed the jets striking each other before disintegrating and 4 parachutes descending through the air.

The organisers of the event had billed the weekend’s event as the return of the Gunfighter Skies Air Show after an 8-year hiatus, with thousands of spectators gathered to watch military displays. However, the day’s remaining programme was cancelled after the tragic incident as an investigating team began examining the wreckage and safety teams secured the area.

Pilots Escape Before Jets Hit The Ground Turning Into Fireball

According to the local reports, an announcer at the show informed the crowd that all 4 aircrew had ejected safely. The eyewitness of the horrific footage confirmed the incident, showing both Growlers colliding before splitting apart and their occupants descending under parachute. The aircraft came down outside the base boundaries, limiting the risk to those attending the show. The emergency teams were rushed to the scene immediately, with fire and medical teams to initiate a rescue operation.

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Idaho Base Placed Under Lockdown

The officials at Mountain Home Air Force Base confirmed that the emergency teams remained at the crash site while a formal investigation got underway. “Emergency responders are on the scene and investigation is underway and more details will be released as they become available,” a spokesperson told Reuters. The administration also placed the base under lockdown following the incident, and Mountain Home Police confirmed that the restriction remained in place throughout the afternoon. All further events scheduled for Sunday were called off as a precaution.

Tragedy Overshadowed Joy Of Show’s Return

Reports suggested that the Gunfighter Skies Air Show had marked its comeback this weekend after nearly two years of preparation, returning for the first time since 2017. The organisers had arranged extensive safety measures and deployed maintenance crews across the base to support the programme of aerial demonstrations.

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The crash has inevitably revived memories of earlier incidents at the same venue. In 2018, a hang glider pilot died after crashing onto the runway during an event, and a US Air Force Thunderbirds jet went down during a 2003 display, though the pilot survived after ejecting just before impact.