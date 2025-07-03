3 Killed, 16 Injured in Mass Shooting at Chicago Nightclub

Illinois: At least three people were killed and 16 others injured in a mass shooting outside Artis Lounge, a nightclub in downtown Chicago, early Wednesday night (Local Time). The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. local time during a rapper’s release party.

According to the Chicago Police Department, shots were fired near 311 W. Chicago Avenue, where a crowd had gathered outside the club. Early reports suggest the shooting may have been a drive-by attack, though authorities have not yet confirmed the motive.

Police said three people were declared dead at the scene, while 16 others were rushed to nearby hospitals. Several of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.

“We’re looking into all possible angles, including whether the shooting was targeted,” an official said. No arrests have been made so far, and the investigation is ongoing.

Eyewitnesses described chaos as gunfire erupted, with people running for cover. Artis Lounge was reportedly hosting a release party for a local rapper at the time of the incident.

Law enforcement agencies have sealed off the area, and forensic teams are examining CCTV footage and other evidence. More details are expected as the investigation progresses.