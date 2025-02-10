sb.scorecardresearch

Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ranveer Allahbadia | Aero India 2025 | Maha Kumbh | Manipur CM Resigns | Trump's Tariff Announcement | BJP's Mega Comeback |

Published 19:31 IST, February 10th 2025

BREAKING: 30 Dead, Several Injured in Guatemala Bus Accident

A bus accident on the outskirts of Guatemala City on Monday morning killed over 30 people and left several others injured

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

Guatemala City: A bus accident on the outskirts of Guatemala City on Monday morning killed over 30 people and left several others injured, a fire department spokesperson said.

Updated 19:31 IST, February 10th 2025