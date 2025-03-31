sb.scorecardresearch
Updated March 31st 2025, 17:27 IST

BREAKING: 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Pakistan's Balochistan

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Balochistan on Monday at 4:10 PM (Pakistan time)

Reported by: Medha Singh
Balochistan: A 4.7 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Balochistan, approximately 100 kilometers north of Karachi, on Monday at 4:10 PM ( Pakistan time), according to National Center for Seismology agencies.

The tremors were felt in several areas, causing panic among residents who rushed out of their homes and offices. 

However, there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, and disaster response teams have been alerted in case of any aftershocks.

Published March 31st 2025, 17:26 IST

