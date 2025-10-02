Republic World
Updated 2 October 2025 at 18:09 IST

BREAKING: 5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Istanbul, Residents Flee Buildings

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Istanbul near the Marmara Sea, causing panic among residents and raising concerns over the city’s earthquake-prone faultline.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Istanbul, Residents Flee Buildings | Image: ANI

Istanbul: A 5.0-magnitude earthquake rattled buildings in Turkey's largest city Istanbul on Thursday, sending some people rushing out to the streets, Reuters witnesses and the AFAD disaster agency said. 

AFAD said the tremor centered in the Marmara Sea, southwest of Istanbul, along a faultline long seen as a risk for the city of 16 million people. 

This is a developing story…..

Published By : Shruti Sneha

Published On: 2 October 2025 at 18:08 IST

