Updated April 14th 2025, 23:13 IST

BREAKING: 5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts San Diego

Magnitude Earthquake Jolts San Diego Area, No Major Damage Reported

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
The USGS initially registered the temblor as a 6.0 magnitude before revising it down to 5.2 following updated data.
New Delhi: A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Julian, California, on Monday, shaking the San Diego region. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter was located near the mountain town of Julian, roughly 30 miles northeast of downtown San Diego.

The USGS initially registered the temblor as a 6.0 magnitude before revising it down to 5.2 following updated data. 

According to reports, there were no early reports of injuries or structural damage in the city. 

The story will be updated soon…

Published April 14th 2025, 23:09 IST