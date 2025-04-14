BREAKING: 5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts San Diego

The USGS initially registered the temblor as a 6.0 magnitude before revising it down to 5.2 following updated data. | Image: X

New Delhi: A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Julian, California, on Monday, shaking the San Diego region. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter was located near the mountain town of Julian, roughly 30 miles northeast of downtown San Diego.

The USGS initially registered the temblor as a 6.0 magnitude before revising it down to 5.2 following updated data.

According to reports, there were no early reports of injuries or structural damage in the city.