Breaking: 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks China's Qinghai Province
China Earthquake Today: An Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude rocked China's Zadoi county in the Northwest region's Qinghai province.
5.3 Magnitude Earthquake rocks China | Image:Unsplash / Representative
China Earthquake News: An Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude rocked China's Zadoi county in the Northwest region's Qinghai province. According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the tremours were felt at 10:07 am (local time).
This is a developing story.
