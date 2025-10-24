Updated 24 October 2025 at 23:36 IST
Breaking: 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake In Japan's Hokkaido Triggers Alarm
Breaking: 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake In Japan's Hokkaido Triggers Alarm
- World News
- 1 min read
Breaking: 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake In Japan's Hokkaido Triggers Alarm | Image: R Digital
Hokkaido: A magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits Japan's Hokkaido, with a depth of 10 km, reported by GFZ. No immediate reports of damage or casualties.
Further details awaited.
Advertisement
Published By : Abhishek Tiwari
Published On: 24 October 2025 at 23:34 IST