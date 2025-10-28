BREAKING: 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Turkey's Balikesir Province

Istanbul: A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck western Turkey late Monday, centered in Sindirgi, reportedly causing damage to various infrastructure. The earthquake, which hit the Balikesir province, was felt as far as Istanbul, sending tremors through the city. The seismic incident has sent fear through major cities, including Istanbul and Izmir, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management agency, AFAD.

The earthquake, which occurred at 10.48 pm local time, was felt across surrounding regions, leaving residents shaken and the concerned administration on high alert. According to the reports, at least three buildings, previously damaged in a prior tremor, collapsed in the town of Sindirgi in the Balikesir province. The magnitude 6.1 earthquake occurred at 10.48 pm local time, with a depth of around 5.99 km, the AFAD stated.

The residents in nearby provinces, including Istanbul, Bursa, Manisa, and Izmir, felt the earthquake's impact, followed by several aftershocks. While initial reports indicated no immediate casualties, two individuals were hospitalised due to panic-related falls, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya added.

As per reports, the structures, which had already suffered damage in a previous earthquake, were unoccupied at the time of collapse. Sindirgi's district administrator, Dogukan Koyuncu, confirmed that no loss of life had been identified so far, but assessments were ongoing. Several residents, shaken by the experience, chose to remain outdoors, fearing further tremors, as reported by Haberturk television.

Notably, Sindirgi has a history of vulnerability to seismic activity, having been struck by a similar 6.1-magnitude earthquake in August, which claimed one life and injured dozens. Since then, the region around Balikesir has experienced smaller shocks, heightening fear.

Turkey's location atop major fault lines renders it prone to frequent earthquakes, a fact illustrated by the deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake in February 2023, which claimed over 53,000 lives and ravaged 11 southern and southeastern provinces. Another 6000 people lost their lives in northern Syria.

