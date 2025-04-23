Istanbul Shaken by 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake, Thousands Evacuate Buildings

Earthquake Latest News Today: An Earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 has struck Istanbul, according to Turkey’s emergency management agency. So far, there have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake had a magnitude of 6.2 and occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres. Its epicentre was located approximately 40 kilometres (25 miles) southwest of Istanbul, in the Sea of Marmara.

The tremor was reportedly felt across several nearby regions.

No Major Damage Reported After Tremors in Istanbul, Say Local Officials

Following tremors felt across Istanbul, Mayor Mehmet Ergun Turan of the historic Fatih district — home to landmarks like the Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia — assured local media that there was no structural damage or building collapse. However, he confirmed that one individual was injured after leaping from a window in panic.

Meanwhile, over in Kucukcekmece, a densely populated area in western Istanbul, Mayor Kemal Cebi told broadcaster NTV that while no serious incidents had been reported so far, traffic congestion had become an issue. He also flagged potential risks to buildings due to the area's high density.

Turkey's Seismic Vulnerability

Turkey lies on two major fault lines and frequently experiences seismic activity.