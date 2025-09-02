5.3 Magnitude Earthquake In Afghanistan, 2nd Within 48 Hrs

Kabul: A day after a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, another quake measuring 5.3 has been reported in the southeastern region of the country on Tuesday.

Earthquake In Afghanistan

The death toll from a major earthquake in eastern Afghanistan passed 1,400 on Tuesday, with more than 3,000 people injured, Zabihullah Mujahid, according to Taliban government spokesman.

This is one of Afghanistan’s worst earthquakes. Mountainous terrain have hindered rescuers from reaching remote areas along the Pakistani border, where the quake flattened mudbrick homes.

India Extends Humanitarian Aid

India has extended humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in the wake of the earthquake.

Dr. S. Jaishankar spoke with Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi yesterday and expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the earthquake.