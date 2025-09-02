Updated 2 September 2025 at 19:52 IST
5.3 Magnitude Earthquake In Afghanistan, 2nd Within 48 Hrs
After a 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, another quake measuring 5.3 has been reported in the southeastern region of the country on Tuesday.
Kabul: A day after a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, another quake measuring 5.3 has been reported in the southeastern region of the country on Tuesday.
The death toll from a major earthquake in eastern Afghanistan passed 1,400 on Tuesday, with more than 3,000 people injured, Zabihullah Mujahid, according to Taliban government spokesman.
More than 3,000 people have been injured, according to official data.
This is one of Afghanistan’s worst earthquakes. Mountainous terrain have hindered rescuers from reaching remote areas along the Pakistani border, where the quake flattened mudbrick homes.
India Extends Humanitarian Aid
India has extended humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in the wake of the earthquake.
Dr. S. Jaishankar spoke with Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi yesterday and expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the earthquake.
He conveyed that India has delivered 1,000 family tents to Kabul and that 15 tonnes of food material are also being immediately moved by the Indian Mission from Kabul to Kunar.
