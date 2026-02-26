BREAKING: Afghan Forces Launch Blistering Counterattack Against Pakistan, Capturing 15 Pakistani Posts

Kabul: In response to the Pakistani military strike that killed several civilians, Afghanistan launched a blistering counterattack on Pakistan, capturing at least 15 Pakistani posts along the Durand Line. The Afghan Defence Ministry has announced that it has initiated extensive offensive operations against the Pakistani military centres and facilities along the Durand Line in response to repeated Pakistani aggression. The massive counterattack comes after Pakistan carried out airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan, allegedly targeting residential areas and civilians, citing targets on alleged militant hideouts.

According to the Afghan Defence Ministry, Afghan forces have captured 15 Pakistani military posts along the Durand Line, including two posts in the Nawo area of Nangarhar's Dor Baba district, three posts in the Anargi area of Gushteh district, and two posts in the Doklam area of Konar Naray district. The Afghan government stressed that these actions were a response to Pakistani military assaults and warned of further retaliation.

The tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have been escalating, with both sides accusing each other of initiating clashes and violating the ceasefire. Earlier, Pakistan claimed to have targeted Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) hideouts in Afghanistan, while Afghanistan alleged that Pakistan's airstrikes have killed civilians, including women and children.

Further details regarding the Afghanistan Forces' attack on the Pakistani military are awaited.