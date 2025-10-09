BREAKING: Afghanistan's Capital Kabul Rocked By Multiple Explosions In Targeted Attacks, Say Reports

Kabul: Numerous loud explosions were heard across different parts of Kabul late Thursday night, sparking panic among residents. Witnesses reported hearing at least two powerful blasts, followed by the sound of aircraft flying overhead.

According to early reports, the explosions originated from District 8, located in the eastern part of Kabul, an area that houses several key government offices and residential zones. The exact cause of the blasts remains unclear, though initial reports suggest the possibility of an airstrike.

Citing local sources, Amu reported that the nature of the incident has not yet been verified, and investigations are currently underway.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that an explosion was heard in the city but urged calm, saying there was “no cause for concern.” He stated that there were no reports of injuries or damage so far and that the authorities were looking into the matter.

The explosions come at a time of heightened regional tension and diplomatic activity. The incident coincides with the visit of Afghanistan’s top leader to India, a move seen as a significant diplomatic outreach amid strained ties with Pakistan.

It also occurred on the same day that Afghanistan’s foreign minister rejected a proposed meeting with Pakistan, highlighting growing friction between Kabul and Islamabad. Adding to the volatility, former US President Donald Trump recently issued a warning about Afghanistan’s Bagram Airbase, which has fueled speculation about renewed American interest in the region.