  • After Denying, Iran Finally Admits Its Nuclear Installations ‘Badly Damaged’ By American Strikes

Updated 25 June 2025 at 18:24 IST

Days after denying that there were no signs of radioactive contamination or serious damage, Iran has now publicly admitted that its key nuclear installations suffered major destruction by American strikes.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Iran-Israel Ceasefire
Iran on nuclear damage by American strikes | Image: Republic/X

New Delhi: After denying, Iran finally admitted that its nuclear installations were “Badly damaged” by American strikes. The shift in stance comes amid growing international scrutiny over the aftermath of the 12-day conflict involving Israel, the US, and Iran.

US and Israel Target Iran’s Nuclear Facilities

On June 21, the United States joined Israel in coordinated military operations against Iran, striking multiple high-value targets including the nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. 

These facilities are at the heart of Iran's uranium enrichment program and have long been points of international tension.

Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, according to reports, confirmed that “our nuclear installations have been badly damaged, that’s for sure,” signaling the first official acknowledgment from Tehran of the strike’s impact.

Iran Demands Compensation, Warns of UN Action

In a separate interview with a Lebanese news agency, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said Tehran is demanding full compensation from Washington for the damage inflicted.

“Washington must pay compensation for the damages caused to Iran’s facilities or else Tehran will file a complaint with the United Nations on this matter,” Khatibzadeh stated.

He further said that Iran had no binding agreements with Israel regarding a cessation of hostilities, dismissing the temporary calm as a unilateral decision by Tel Aviv. “What happened was simply the halt of aggression by the Israelis,” he added.

Published 25 June 2025 at 17:34 IST