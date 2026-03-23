BREAKING | Air Canada Plane Collides With Fire Truck At New York's LaGuardia Airport; Injuries Reported

New Delhi: An Air Canada aircraft collided with a fire truck at New York’s LaGuardia Airport on Monday, prompting an immediate emergency response and leading to delays at one of the nation’s busiest travel hubs.

Following the collision, airport emergency crews rushed to the runway scene after a plane heading from Montreal hit the truck at Queens airport to assess the damage to both the aircraft and the fire engine.

While the extent of the impact is being evaluated, details on injuries are currently awaited, as medical personnel screen passengers and crew members who were on board at the time of the accident.

What the visuals show?

Visuals from the scene show the commuter plane with its nose heavily damaged and the fuselage tilted upward. While several injuries have been reported following the collision, the severity and exact number of casualties remain unconfirmed at this time.

Advertisement

The collision occurred while the aircraft was taxiing toward its gate during a period of severe weather in the region. According to sources, the plane was transporting a group of Orthodox Jewish passengers from the New York area.