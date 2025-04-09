BREAKING: Amid Intensifying US-China Trade War, Amazon Takes Big Decision

New Delhi: As tensions between the US and China hit a boiling point, Amazon has taken a big step to shield itself from the fallout of the escalating tariff war. The e-commerce giant has reportedly canceled inventory orders for a wide range of products sourced from China, following the U.S. decision to impose a 104% tariff on Chinese imports and China’s retaliation with an 84% levy on American goods.

The cancellations extend beyond China, affecting suppliers in Vietnam and Thailand as well — a clear sign that Amazon is recalibrating its global supply chain to weather the deepening trade storm.

This comes after China, in a sharp response to President Donald Trump ’s sweeping 104% tariffs on Chinese exports, announced additional retaliatory tariffs of up to 84% on American goods.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed that these new duties will take effect from April 10, further escalating the high-stakes trade conflict between the world’s two largest economies.

In addition to the tariffs, China has intensified its countermeasures by placing 12 U.S. entities on its export control list and adding six American companies to its "unreliable entities" list, according to a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.