Myanmar Hit by Another Earthquake of Magnitude 4.3 as Death Toll Crosses 1,000

After a destructive earthquake rocked Myanmar on March 28, the country was struck by another quake on Saturday at 11:53:59 IST.

According to a statement from the junta government, the death toll from the previous earthquake has surpassed 1,000, with over 2,000 people injured.

India Launches ‘Operation Brahma’ for Earthquake Relief

In response to the devastating earthquake, India has launched extensive relief operations under the name ‘Operation Brahma’.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Myanmar’s military leader, Min Aung Hlaing, and assured India’s support during this crisis.

Taking to X, PM Modi stated:“Spoke with Senior General H.E. Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar. Conveyed our deep condolences at the loss of lives in the devastating earthquake. As a close friend and neighbor, India stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in this difficult hour.”

The Prime Minister further highlighted that India is sending disaster relief materials, humanitarian assistance, and search and rescue teams to the affected areas as part of ‘Operation Brahma’.

As part of the operation, 15 tonnes of relief material have already been delivered to Myanmar.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stated that India has dispatched the first tranche of urgent humanitarian aid for the people of Myanmar.

”@IAF_MCC C-130 is carrying blankets, tarpaulins, hygiene kits, sleeping bags, solar lamps, food packets, and kitchen sets,” his tweet read.

“A search and rescue team and a medical team are also accompanying this flight. We will continue to monitor developments, and more aid will follow,” he added.

In an X post, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that India is acting as a “First Responder” to assist the people of Myanmar affected by yesterday’s massive earthquake.

India’s first tranche of 15 tonnes of relief material, including tents, blankets, sleeping bags, food packets, hygiene kits, generators, and essential medicines, has already landed in Yangon.