Breaking: At Least 23 Dead, Including Children, In Explosion At Mexican Supermarket

A tragic explosion at a supermarket in Hermosillo, northern Mexico, has left at least 23 people dead and 11 others injured. Officials said that several of the victims were children.

The injured were taken to hospitals in Hermosillo for treatment. Rescue teams, including the Red Cross, worked through the night to control the blaze and help victims. The Sonora Red Cross said it sent 40 staff members and 10 ambulances to the scene, making several trips to nearby hospitals.

Sonora Governor Alfonso Durazo expressed his sorrow in a video message, confirming that children were among the victims. He said a full and transparent investigation has been ordered to determine what caused the explosion and to hold anyone responsible accountable.

Gustavo Salas, Sonora’s attorney general, said that many of the victims appeared to have died from inhaling toxic gases, according to forensic reports. Some media outlets suggested that the fire may have started due to an electrical failure, but the exact cause is still under investigation.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also offered her condolences on social media, saying, “My heartfelt sympathy to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives.” She added that she had spoken with Governor Durazo and ordered Interior Secretary Rosa Icela Rodríguez to send a support team to assist the families and the injured.

The tragedy struck during the Day of the Dead weekend, a time when families across Mexico gather to remember and honor deceased loved ones.

Officials confirmed that the fire, which broke out in a store belonging to the popular discount chain Waldo’s, has now been extinguished. Authorities have ruled out any sign of an attack, saying the incident appears to be accidental.