Horrific Video Shows Azerbaijan Plane Turns Into Fireball On Christmas Day, 60 Feared Dead

Astana: An Azerbaijan Airlines flight, carrying around 72 passengers, crashed near Aktau Airport in Kazakhstan on Wednesday. Many people are feared dead. The flight from Baku in Azerbaijan was on its way to Grozny in Russia when the tragedy unfolded.

It is learnt that the plane had requested an emergency landing before it crashed. The Ministry for Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan has confirmed the crash and fire and has assured of special probe.

According to sources, the plane carried 67 passengers and five crew members. Media reports quoting Kazakhstan's Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that a fire had erupted at the crash site. According to initial reports, six people have survived the plane crash, Kazakhstan's Emergencies Ministry said.

It is learnt that the flight had been rerouted due to fog in Grozny. Soon after the crash incident, rescue and relief teams rushed to the site and engaged in fire fighting and rescue operations.

A purported video has surfaced online which shows an aircraft crashing to the ground and turning into a fireball. Six people are reported to have survived the crash, authorities said.