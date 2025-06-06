BREAKING | Bangladesh Elections To Be Held in April 2026: Yunus

Bangladesh will hold elections in early April, announced chief adviser of the interim government, Muhammad Yunus | Image: AP

New Delhi: Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has announced that the country’s next national election will be held in the first half of April 2026, putting an end to months of political uncertainty and speculation over the poll schedule.

In a nationally televised address on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, Yunus confirmed that the Election Commission will soon release a detailed roadmap to guide the run-up to the polls.

“The coming months will be crucial for finalising frameworks of justice and reform that can carry broad political consensus,” he said.

Opposition parties such as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) had been demanding elections no later than December 2025, while the newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP) insisted that reforms must be completed before any voting takes place.