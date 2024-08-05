Published 15:39 IST, August 5th 2024
BREAKING: Bangladesh Protesters Vandalise Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Statue
As anti-government protests in Bangladesh escalated on Monday, demonstrators vandalized a statue of ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
As anti-government protests in Bangladesh escalated on Monday, demonstrators vandalized a statue of ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. | Image: Republic Digital
