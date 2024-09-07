sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | Muck in Mollywood | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Boeing Starliner Returns Without NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore | VIDEO

Published 10:47 IST, September 7th 2024

Boeing Starliner Returns Without NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore | VIDEO

The post also mentioned that NASA test pilots Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are scheduled to return to Earth in February next year.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
BREAKING: Boeing's Starliner Lands Safely Without NASA Astronauts Williams and Wilmore | VIDEO
BREAKING: Boeing's Starliner Lands Safely Without NASA Astronauts Williams and Wilmore | VIDEO | Image: NASA/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

09:43 IST, September 7th 2024