Published 10:47 IST, September 7th 2024
Boeing Starliner Returns Without NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore | VIDEO
The post also mentioned that NASA test pilots Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are scheduled to return to Earth in February next year.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: Boeing's Starliner Lands Safely Without NASA Astronauts Williams and Wilmore | VIDEO | Image: NASA/X
09:43 IST, September 7th 2024