We Have Him: Trump Announces On Charlie Kirk Assassin’s Arrest

Breaking News: Federal authorities have arrested the suspect in the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot at Utah Valley University on September 10th. The shooter identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.

US President Trump Confirms Arrest

President Donald Trump said, “…I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody… He didn't deserve this… I hope Charlie Kirk's suspected assassin gets the death penalty...”

Talking about the killer, the President said, “Somebody that was very close to him turned him in.”

The FBI is yet to release the suspect’s name publicly. However, sources confirm that the individual was apprehended in Salt Lake City, following a tip-off from a local resident who recognised the man from surveillance footage released earlier.

The suspect is identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson and had been seen fleeing the scene after firing a single round from a bolt-action rifle positioned on a rooftop.

Authorities had recovered the weapon from near the Utah Valley University earlier this week.

The FBI had offered a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the murder of Charlie Kirk on 10 September 2025, at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.