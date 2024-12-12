'Working to Roll Out a Fix': ChatGPT Down, OpenAI Scrambles to Fix Global Outage

New Delhi: On Thursday, ChatGPT, the popular AI chatbot, was down globally for millions of users amid a technical glitch. OpenAI's API and Sora services were also down.

OpenAI did not provide an estimated time by when the services will return to normal but promised to keep the users updated saying, "working to roll out a fix"

"We're experiencing an outage right now. We have identified the issue and are working to roll out a fix. Sorry and we'll keep you updated!" it said in a post on X.

As per reports, the outage began at around 7 pm ET.

WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram Experience Server Outage; Users Report Issues

This comes just hours after Meta's WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram were also hit by service outage with users reporting issues across the world.

The server disruption caused users difficulties in communication and other social media activities. However, the reason for the sudden server down is being examined by the owner company of these social media sites, Meta.

"We’re aware that a technical issue is impacting some users’ ability to access our apps. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience," Meta said in a post.

According to the outage tracking website DownDetector, over 50,000 Facebook (Owned by Meta) users reported issues, including problems with logging in, uploading posts and updating existing content.

On the other hand, Instagram, which is also owned by Meta, faced similar problems, after users reported being unable to access posts or update content. The app also frequently crashed, adding to the difficulties for many. Reportedly, Instagram was down for over 23,000 users, with many unable to access or update posts.