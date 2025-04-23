China’s Condemnation on Pahalgam Attack Backfires as X Exposes Country’s Double Standards on Terror

The contradiction between Xu's public condemnation and China’s actions at the UN was not lost on X. | Image: AP

New Delhi: Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, faced backlash on Wednesday after his post on X (formerly Twitter) condemning the Pahalgam terror attack got fact checked on X for its past defense of terrorists at the UN.

“Shocked by the attack in Pahalgam and condemn. Deep condolences for the victims and sincere sympathies to the injured and the bereaved families. Oppose terrorism of all forms,” Xu wrote.

However, X attached context and links pointing to China’s history of shielding Pakistan -based terrorists at the United Nations.

These included Beijing’s decision to block a joint India-US proposal to blacklist Lashkar-e-Taiba's Abdul Rehman Makki and its repeated vetoes against the designation of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

China’s Track Record in Question

The contradiction between Xu's public condemnation and China’s actions at the UN was not lost on observers. In the past, China had argued that such proposals lacked “consensus” and needed more "deliberation.”

The Pahalgam Massacre

The terror attack Xu referred to occurred on Tuesday, when militants opened fire on tourists near the Baisaran area of Pahalgam, killing 26 civilians including two foreigners and several domestic tourists. Terrorists, reportedly armed with military-grade weapons, had infiltrated from across the border.

Following the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his diplomatic trip to Saudi Arabia and returned to New Delhi to chair an emergency security meeting. NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Minister Jaishankar were also present as India assessed its response.