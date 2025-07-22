BREAKING: Coca Cola Confirms It's Bringing Cane Sugar In Coke Beverages After Trump's Declaration

Coca-Cola has announced the introduction of a cane sugar-sweetened version of its iconic cola to the US market after President Donald Trump's social media post last week, where he claimed that Coca-Cola had agreed to ditch high-fructose corn syrup in favour of real cane sugar in its flagship product.

Coca-Cola Chairman and CEO James Quincey confirmed the development during a conference call with investors, stating that the company wanted to expand its product range to cater to the growing demand for differentiated experiences. Quincey asserted that consumers are increasingly seeking unique and varied products, prompting Coca-Cola to explore the entire toolkit of available sweetening options.

The new cane sugar variant is not intended to replace the existing high-fructose corn syrup-sweetened Coca-Cola but rather to coexist as an additional option. The company’s move is seen as a strategic response to shifting consumer preferences, with other rivals' beverages having already introduced cane sugar-sweetened versions of their trademark colas in the US market since 2009.

Quincey outlined that Coca-Cola already uses cane sugar in some of its US drinks, such as Simply brand lemonade and Honest Tea. The company has also been selling Mexican Coke, which is made with cane sugar, in the US since 2005.

When asked about the possibility of introducing a prebiotic version of Coca-Cola, Quincey revealed that the company is currently selling a variant with added fibre in Japan and is closely monitoring consumer response.

Coca-Cola’s Earnings Report

Coca-Cola's quarterly earnings report painted a mixed picture. While global case volumes fell 1%, the company reported better-than-expected earnings, driven by a 6% rise in global pricing. Revenue increased 1% to $12.5 billion, with adjusted net income jumping 58% to $3.8 billion.

The company’s CEO noted that consumer demand for Coca-Cola products improved in several markets, including China, Europe, Africa, and North America. However, early monsoons and conflict affected demand in India, while Thailand and Indonesia saw weaker-than-expected demand. Lower-income consumers in the US and elsewhere have also pulled back on spending.

One area where Coca-Cola is seeing rapid growth is in its zero-sugar offerings. The case volumes for Coca-Cola Zero Sugar grew 14%, outpacing the traditional Coca-Cola variant. James Quincey said that while traditional Coca-Cola still far outsells the zero-sugar variety, consumer demand for zero-sugar versions is growing at a much faster rate.