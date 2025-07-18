BREAKING: Deadly Blast At LA County Sheriff's Training Facility, 3 Killed

Updated 18 July 2025 at 21:16 IST
Los Angeles: A powerful explosion at a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department training facility has claimed the lives of three people, according to sources. The sources claimed that while the exact cause of the explosion remains unclear, the incident has led to a panic-like situation in the city.
The law enforcement agencies have launched a thorough investigation into the incident.
Further details regarding the explosion are awaited.
Published 18 July 2025 at 21:14 IST