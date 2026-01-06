BREAKING | Delcy Rodriguez Takes Charge As Acting Venezuela President Amid Maduro’s US Court Trial

The oath is administered by Parliamentary President Jorge Rodriguez, with the move executed out under the authority granted by President Nicolas Maduro, who approved Rodriguez and the parliamentary leadership to run the country in his absence.

This comes as Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores are being sued in the United States. When they originally appeared in a federal court in New York, both entered not guilty pleas. The case's next hearing has been set on March 17 by a US court. Maduro reiterated that he is still in charge of Venezuela throughout the session.

