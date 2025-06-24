Donald Trump Calls Benjamin Netanyahu, Urges Him Not to Bomb Iran: Reports

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and asked him to stop bombing Iran immediately. Earlier, Trump had posted on his Truth Social account and told Israel to "call their pilots home" and "do not bomb Iran."

According to a report by the Associated Press, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu confirmed that he held off tougher strike against Iran after speaking to Trump.

While leaving for the NATO Summit in the Netherlands, Trump looked visibly frustrated while addressing reporters on the status of the ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

“These guys gotta calm down. It's ridiculous,” Trump said. “I didn’t like plenty of things that I saw yesterday. I didn’t like the fact that Israel unloaded right after we made the deal … and I didn’t like the fact that the retaliation was very strong.”

Trump Lashes Out at Both Iran and Israel

Speaking to the press before boarding, Trump strongly criticized both nations for escalating tensions, despite the ceasefire agreement.