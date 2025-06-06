Donald Trump Says ‘Elon Musk Has Lost His Mind’, Day After Blow Up With Former Close Aide: Reports | Image: Republic

New Delhi: A dramatic political fallout has unfolded between former allies, US President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk. What began as quiet disagreements has exploded into a full-blown war of words, with Trump publicly declaring he’s “not particularly interested” in speaking to Musk, whom he described as a man who has “lost his mind,” according to reports.

The tension surfaced after Musk blasted Trump’s latest legislative venture, the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” as a “disgusting abomination” before mockingly renaming it the “Big Ugly Bill.”

Just a week before the spat intensified, Musk had resigned from his post as head of the White House’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), distancing himself from Trump’s administration over policy concerns. His exit marked the beginning of a very public unraveling of their alliance.

Musk took particular issue with Trump’s tax-and-spending bill, which narrowly passed in the House by a 215-214 vote.

The bill, according to the Congressional Budget Office, adds $2.4 trillion to the national deficit and strips nearly 11 million Americans of health insurance.

Among the bill’s most controversial features: the slashing of electric vehicle (EV) tax credits a direct hit to Musk’s Tesla empire.

The market reacted sharply to the bill’s passage. Tesla’s stock plummeted over 8%, prompting Musk to lash out.

In a press release, Musk accused lawmakers of passing the bill “in the dead of night,” claiming “almost no one in Congress could even read it.”

Trump, during a press conference, called Musk’s outrage hypocritical.

“Elon knew everything about this bill… until it affected his bottom line,” Trump said, accusing Musk of suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Accusations Turn Explosive

But Musk didn’t stop there. In a stunning escalation, he took to social media to accuse Trump’s team of hiding files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein — even suggesting Trump’s name could appear in the unreleased documents.

The allegation added fuel to a feud already burning hot. When asked in an ABC News interview whether he had plans to speak with Musk, Trump scoffed,

“You mean the man who has lost his mind? I’m not particularly interested in speaking to him right now.”

He went on to say that Musk was the one pushing for a call, not the other way around.

From Mutual Gain to Mutual Destruction?