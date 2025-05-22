Breaking: Donald Trump To Attend High-Stakes G7 Summit Meeting In Canada

Ottawa: The White House has confirmed that President Donald Trump will attend the G7 leaders' summit in Canada from June 15 to 17. This year's summit, hosted by Canada, will bring together leaders from the Group of Seven member states, including France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, and the European Union. The meeting aims to address pressing global issues, such as the economy, regional affairs, and human rights.

US-Canada relations have been strained in recent months, largely due to Trump's repeated calls for Canada to join the United States and his imposition of tariffs. However, a recent visit by newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to the White House in May 2025 has shown signs of positivity. Carney's visit, following his election win in April, may help set the tone for the upcoming G7 summit.

What is the G7 Summit?

The G7 Summit is an annual international forum where leaders of member states discuss global challenges and share perspectives on key issues. The summit provides an opportunity for leaders to exchange views and work together on common priorities. This year, Canada will work with G7 partners on issues such as building a stronger global economy and addressing regional affairs.