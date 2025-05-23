Breaking: Earthquake Rocks Indonesia As Magnitude 6 Tremor Strikes Near Bengkulu

Bengkulu: A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6 struck Southwest of Bengkulu in Indonesia. As per reports, the earthquake hit Indonesia at 19:52 local time. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported the earthquake's depth at 10 km, which was around 38 km from Bengkulu.

According to experts, Indonesia is no stranger to seismic activity, situated as it is on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates collide, triggering earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. The country's unique geography makes it one of the most earthquake-prone regions globally. With over 9,200 quakes on average per year, Indonesia's seismic activity is a constant concern.

Meanwhile, the recent magnitude 6 earthquake near Bengkulu has raised concerns about damage and casualties. However, initial reports indicate no major damage or injuries. The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) and the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) are closely monitoring the situation.

Indonesia's Earthquake History

Indonesia has experienced numerous deadly earthquakes in the past. A magnitude 9.1 earthquake struck the Indian Ocean in 2004, triggering a massive tsunami that affected several countries in Southeast Asia. More recently, a magnitude 7.9 earthquake hit the Banda Sea in January 2023, and a magnitude 7.4 quake occurred in the South Atlantic Ocean in May 2023.

In the past 24 hours, Indonesia has had 64 earthquakes of magnitudes up to 4.6, with 3 recorded above magnitude 4, 18 between magnitude 3 and 4, and 31 earthquakes between magnitude 2 and 3. The strongest quake in Indonesia in the past 24 hours had a magnitude of 4.6 and occurred in the Sumbawa Region.

Given Indonesia's high seismic activity, preparedness is crucial. The residents in earthquake-prone areas should stay alert and follow official updates. The concerned authorities have asserted on the importance of evacuation drills, emergency kits, and having a plan in place.