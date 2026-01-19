Republic World
  • BREAKING | Explosion Strikes Kabul Hotel in Afghanistan, Several Killed and Injured

Updated 19 January 2026 at 18:52 IST

Shruti Sneha
BREAKING | Explosion Strikes Kabul Hotel in Afghanistan, Several Killed and Injured | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Several people were killed and others injured after an explosion hit a hotel in downtown Kabul on Monday, according to Afghan officials.

This is a developing story…
 

Published By : Shruti Sneha

Published On: 19 January 2026 at 18:51 IST