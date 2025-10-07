Republic World
BREAKING: Explosions Reported Near French PM’s Office a Day After Resignation | WATCH

Paris: Explosions were reported in the French capital on Tuesday morning after a van caught fire near the office of outgoing Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, just a day after his resignation.

Visuals from social media images show dense black smoke rising in the region.

The incident occurred amid growing public discontent over what protesters have described as France’s “dysfunctional” politics.

The country has witnessed increasing demonstrations in recent weeks, fuelled by frustration over political instability, with four prime ministers appointed within the span of a single year.

Published By : Vanshika Punera

Published On: 7 October 2025 at 16:42 IST

