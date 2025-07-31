Breaking: F-35 Fighter Jet Crashes Near California Naval Base, Video From Site Emerges

Updated 31 July 2025 at 11:19 IST
An F-35 fighter jet crashed near Naval Air Station Lemoore in central California. Video from the crash site shows a plume of smoke following the tragic incident. As per reports, a rescue operation is underway, and the emergency crew is trying to reach the pilot.
Hours after the incident, the authorities confirmed in a statement that the pilots are safe following the crash. "The pilot successfully ejected and is safe. There are no additional affected personnel," said the statement, as per reports. There has been no intimation about the further details of the crash.
The cause of the crash is also being investigated. As per the US Naval Academy, the F-35C Lightning II aircraft is the world's only fifth-generation aircraft. As per reports, the aircraft was a part of the ‘Strike Fighter Squadron’, also known as ‘Rough Raiders’. The task of the squadron was to train pilots and aircrew on operating the F-35.
(This is a developing story)
