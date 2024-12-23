BREAKING: Former US President Bill Clinton Admitted To Georgetown University Medical Centre

Washington: Former US President Bill Clinton was reportedly hospitalised on Monday with high fever. According to foreign media reports, Clinton was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington for medical testing. A foreign media reported citing Clinton’s former deputy chief of staff, Angel Urena that the former US president’s hospitalisation was not an emergency, and he is doing well.

Clinton’s ex-deputy chief of staff stated that Clinton is "in good spirits" and is receiving excellent care. He also shared that the former president hopes to return home before Christmas. Clinton’s hospitalisation follows reports that he developed a fever, prompting doctors to admit him for precautionary care.

In a post on X, Angel Urena wrote, "President Clinton was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center this afternoon for testing and observation after developing a fever."

"He is in good spirits and grateful for the care he is receiving," Urena further added.